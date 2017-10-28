GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Devante Kincade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling remained undefeated in conference, beating winless Texas Southern 50-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Kincade threw for 347 yards for the Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC) who have won seven-straight. Geremy Hickbottom ran for 52 yards and a score and Jordan Jones had 103 yards and a touchdown receiving. Grambling amassed 488 total yards and held Texas Southern (0-7, 0-4) to just 215 yards.

Kincade threw for two scores in the first half including a 47-yard strike to Jones that gave the Tigers a 20-3 lead with 14:48 left in the first half.

Devohn Lindsey caught a 19-yard score from Kincade late in the third and Hickbottom ran 49 yards for another touchdown late in the game to seal the win.

Grambling jumped to No. 13 in the latest FCS Coach’s Poll after its 41-14 victory over Alcorn State last weekend.

Elijah Odom threw for 119 yards and a score for Texas Southern.

