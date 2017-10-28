CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Hayden Hildebrand passed for 250 yards and four touchdowns and Central Arkansas beat McNeese 47-17 in the Red Beans & Rice Bowl rivalry game on Saturday night.

Hildebrand, a recent addition to the FCS Walter Payton Award Watch List, had three first-half TD passes and finished with no interceptions.

The Bears (7-1, 6-0) stayed alone atop the Southland Conference standings and retained the rivalry-game trophy while taking a 6-5 lead in the all-time series. The Cowboys (6-2, 4-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped.

McNeese took leads of 7-3 and 10-9 in the first quarter, but Central Arkansas pulled away with three second-quarter TDs to lead 30-10 at halftime.

Jackie Harvell returned a blocked punt 28 yards as a part of the Bears’ second-quarter rally and, early in the third, Chris Chambers forced a fumble and returned it 25 yards to make it 37-10.

Brandon Cox and Lester Wells each caught a pair of TDs for the Bears. Cox had five receptions for 136 yards.

David Hamm the Cowboys with 110 yards rushing and Justin Pratt added 95.

