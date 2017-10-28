FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A.J. Hines ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and Duquesne won its seventh game in a row with a 37-21 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 Northeastern Conference) took control with a 21-point second quarter en route to their longest winning streak since 2002.

The Pioneers (3-5, 1-2) tied the game at 6 on Kevin Duke’s 1-yard run early in the second quarter but Duquesne quickly regained the lead as Tommy Stuart hooked up with Nehari Crawford for a 56-yard score. Crawford had six catches for 143 yards to go with his 11th touchdown.

Hines capped a pair of quick drives with short scoring runs for a 27-6 halftime lead. He added a 26-yard TD run early in the third for a 34-6 lead.

Stuart finished 16 of 21 for 230 yards to help the Dukes improve on their best start since joining the NEC.

Andrew O’Neill had six catches for 100 yards but Duke was just 13 of 27 for 195 yards with two first-half interceptions and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

