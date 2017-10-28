JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Kendrick Doss threw a 65-yard touchdown pass, Cade Stinnett made three field goals and Jacksonville State beat Southeast Missouri State 23-7 on Saturday night.

Jacksonville State (7-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) has beaten Southeast Missouri State (2-6, 2-3) in ten straight games.

Doss’s TD pass to Trae Barry came in the first quarter. Stinnett kicked field goals of 22 and 39 in the second quarter, and a 36-yarder in the fourth. Roc Thomas ran for a 27-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

Doss and Bryant Horn combined for 7-of-19 passing for 179 yards. Thomas ran for 92 yards on 13 carries.

Cameron Sanders returned a kickoff 55 yards, and Jesse Hosket threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Zack Smith a play later that tied it 7-7 for Southeast Missouri State. Nicholas Litang missed a 52-yard field goal attempt, and had two other attempts blocked.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25