ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - JaJuan Lawson threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns to help Rhode Island get its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the year, beating Albany 31-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Harold Cooper ran for 77 yards and two scores as Rhode Island rushed for a season-high 209 yards. Previous high was 148 yards in Rhode Island’s only other win this season, a 17-10 victory over Harvard.

The Rams (2-6, 1-4) had 332 total yards while limiting Albany (3-5, 1-4) to just 125 total yards.

The Rams held a 21-0 advantage at the break. The Great Danes, who dropped their fourth straight, closed to 24-14 after Karl Mofor scored from the 1 and Eli Mencer scooped up a fumble and ran it back 69 yards for a touchdown early in the final quarter.

Cooper scored from the 5 with 5:27 left to seal the win.

