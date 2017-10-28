LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says that most of the more than 2,000 eligible Nevada participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program renewed their status.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that nearly 1,700 people filed their paperwork by the Oct. 5 deadline, and only about 100 people made use of the free legal services that were offered across the state.

The program enacted by the Obama administration protected students from deportation who were brought to the country as children and living in the country illegally. President Donald Trump rescinded it but those already enrolled in the program were eligible to renew their permits for another two years as long they met the deadline.

The federal agency says that about 132,000 of 154,000 eligible people renewed across the country.

