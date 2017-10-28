PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - John Santiago broke tackle after tackle after fielding a Portland State punt, returning it 64 yards for a touchdown to help spark North Dakota to its first road win of the season, 48-21 over Portland State Saturday night.

North Dakota (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) took the lead with a 21-point third quarter that featured a 13-yard touchdown run by Santiago. Austin Cieslak had an interception return for a touchdown and Carter Wilson returned a Portland State fumble 50 yards for a score in the closing seconds.

The double-digit victory was only the second in the series. The five previous matchups were each decided by eight points or less and the three Big Sky Conference meetings were decided by 14 points total.

The winless Vikings (0-8, 0-5) jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but did not score again until midway through the fourth quarter.

