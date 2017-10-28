LORETTO, Pa. (AP) - Defensive end Louie Gartner returned an interception 93 yards for a go-ahead score and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) never looked back in a 36-7 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

It was the longest pick-6 in program history, topping Matthew Parker’s 75-yarder in 2010.

Gartner, who returned a fumble 49 yards for a score against Presbyterian on Oct. 7, gave the Red Flash a 10-7 lead in the first quarter. Nick Rinella returned a punt 35 yards for a 17-7 halftime lead and added a 49-yard touchdown run in the third. Avery Miller scored from a yard out two plays after Bear Fenimore’s 60-yard pass to Kamron Lewis in the final quarter.

Lewis, the Northeast Conference receiving leader, caught five passes for 143 yards.

The Red Flash (5-3, 3-1) have won six in a row over the Colonials (2-6, 0-3), who fell to their fourth straight loss.

Tim Vecchio’s 6-yard pass to Jimmy Walker accounted for the Colonials’ only score.

