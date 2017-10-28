DALLAS (AP) - Ben Hicks threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, and SMU became bowl eligible for the first time since 2012 with a 38-34 victory over Tulsa on Friday night.

Tulsa went for it on fourth-and-8 from its own 35 with less than three minutes remaining in the game, but Demerick Gary sacked Luke Skipper and SMU ran out the clock after getting a first down on Trey Quinn’s 13-yard catch.

Quinn, who entered with 15-plus receptions in three straight games, had eight grabs for 101 yards and two touchdowns for SMU (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Courtland Sutton added 136 yards receiving and James Proche had 123.

Xavier Jones gave SMU its first lead of the game at 35-34 with 13:26 left on a 9-yard run, and the Mustangs created the first turnover of the game seven-plus minutes later on Rodney Clemons’ interception in the end zone.

Skipper, a freshman, made his third start of the season for Tulsa (2-7, 1-4). He was 9-of-23 passing for 212 yards and one touchdown. D’Angelo Brewer rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Tulsa freshman Shamari Brooks, who entered with three straight 100-yard rushing games, broke two tackles on a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter but he was injured on the play and did not return.

