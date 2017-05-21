The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday that he suspects a reported grand jury indictment in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election is tied to either former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort or retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

Rep. Adam Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week” that Mr. Manafort has apparently told others he expects to be indicted.

“If it is him, it may ultimately help to answer” questions about information flowing back and forth during the campaign between the Trump campaign and Russia-linked intermediaries, said Mr. Schiff, California Democrat.

The New York Times reported last month that special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors apparently told Mr. Manafort to expect an indictment, which could be tied to breaches of tax and money laundering laws for activity that took place before his involvement with the Trump campaign.

Mr. Schiff also said Mr. Trump’s pardoning power doesn’t apply when it comes to obstruction of justice issues.

“There are limitations,” he said. “If it were truly unlimited, it would have the effect of nullifying vast portions of the constitution.”

Mr. Manafort ultimately left the campaign amid questions about his connections to a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

Mr. Flynn resigned in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence on the extent of his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.