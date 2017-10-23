LANDOVER — Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland was a surprise scratch from Washington’s 33-19 loss Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. As it turns out, Breeland was unavailable because he re-injured his knee during the Redskins’ practice on Friday.

Breeland initially suffered a knee injury after being chop blocked by San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley two weeks ago. He played the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Breeland got hurt again playing the deep ball in practice. Breeland said he’ll get an MRI on Monday.

“I went for the ball and landed awkwardly,” Breeland said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Breeland said he expects to play next week against the Seattle Seahawks, unless the results show something more serious. The Redskins, Breeland said, didn’t want to aggravate the injury further by having him play.

The cornerback, though, was disappointed he couldn’t play.

“This is a game I didn’t want to miss,” Breeland said. “I call this my Super Bowl, playing the Dallas Cowboys because the rivalry is so big. I’m proud of how my brothers went out there and fight. The best thing I can do right now is to get healthy so I can be with them next week.”