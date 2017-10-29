Florida State’s record-tying bowl streak is in jeopardy.

The Seminoles made their 35th consecutive bowl appearance last season, equaling a record set by Nebraska. The Cornhuskers’ run ended in the 2004 season.

Florida State (2-5) lost to Boston College 35-3 on Friday night. The Seminoles’ remaining schedule includes a game at No. 6 Clemson on Nov. 11, plus the rivalry game at Florida on Nov. 25. Sub-.500 teams can’t go to bowls expect in unusual circumstances, such as if there aren’t enough .500 teams to fill all the spots. There has been a shortfall the past couple seasons, but only a few teams were able to get in with fewer than six victories.

Florida State’s chances of reaching six wins would probably look better if its game against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 9 hadn’t been called off because of Hurricane Irma. As of now, that game hasn’t been rescheduled.

There are 78 bowl spots available this season for FBS teams, and the following 39 teams have already reached six victories:

Alabama

Arizona

Army

Auburn

Boise State

Central Florida

Clemson

Colorado State

Georgia

Iowa State

Kentucky

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi State

N.C. State

Northern Illinois

Notre Dame

Ohio

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Penn State

San Diego State

SMU

South Carolina

South Florida

Southern California

Stanford

TCU

Toledo

Troy

Virginia Tech

Washington

Washington State

Wisconsin

