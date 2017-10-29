DETROIT (AP) - Golden Tate is active for the Detroit Lions in Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh despite a shoulder issue that limited the receiver in practice this past week.

Pittsburgh receiver Martavis Bryant is inactive after his social media outburst following a victory over Cincinnati last weekend.

Tate is the Lions’ leader with 36 catches for 363 yards this season.

Inactive for Detroit are: wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), cornerback Teez Tabor, running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green, linebacker Paul Warrilow (knee) and tackles Greg Robinson (ankle) and Emmett Cleary (ankle).

The rest of Pittsburgh’s inactives are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Brian Allen, tackles Jerald Hawkins and Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back).

___

