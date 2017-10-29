Jim McElwain has plenty of company among college football coaches who were fired before Halloween.

His ouster from the University of Florida on Sunday wasn’t even the first one this year. It came three weeks after Oregon State and Gary Andersen parted ways with the Beavers sitting at 1-5 without a win over an FBS program.

McElwain and Florida agreed to part ways after a third consecutive loss dropped the Gators to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Gators won the SEC East in McElwain’s first two seasons.

Other coaches who were fired before November for their team’s poor performance over the last decade:

-2016 Les Miles, LSU, Sept. 25: The Tigers pulled the plug after LSU started out ranked No. 5 and lost to Wisconsin and Auburn during a 2-2 start. He finished 114-34 in a dozen seasons at LSU.

2016 Ron Turner, Florida International, Sept. 25: Turner went 10-30 overall and was fired after a 53-14 loss to Central Florida dropped the Panthers to 0-4.

2015 Dan McCarney, North TexasOct. 10: McCarney was out after the Mean Green lost their homecoming game to FCS’s Portland State 66-7, falling to 0-5.

2015 Randy Edsall, Maryland, Oct. 11: Edsall went 22-34 overall and 0-12 against ranked teams. He was fired after three consecutive blowouts in which the Terrapins were outscored 122-34.2015 Al Golden, Miami, Oct. 25: Golden was 32-25 overall and 17-18 in ACC play. He was fired a day after the worst loss in program history, a 58-0 shutout by Clemson.

2014 Charlie Weis, Kansas, Sept. 28: The Jayhawks went 6-22 under Weiss, including 1-18 in the Big 12. He was fired with Kansas off to a 2-2 start.

2014 Jeff Quinn, Buffalo, Oct. 13: Quinn was 20-36 overall and was fired after falling to 3-4 with a 37-27 loss to FCS program Eastern Michigan.

2013 Lane Kiffin, USC, Sept. 29: Kiffin was fired following a 62-41 loss to Arizona State that dropped him to 28-15 with the Trojans. His firing came minutes after returning on the team’s chartered flight to Los Angeles.

2013 Paul Pasqualoni, Connecticut, Sept. 30: Pasqualoni was fired after an 0-4 start dropped him to 10-18 overall.

2013 Don Treadwell, Miami (Ohio), Oct. 6: Treadwell went 8-21 and was fired after an 0-5 start.

2012 Robb Akey, Idaho, Oct. 21: Akey went 20-50 overall and was fired after a 70-28 loss to Louisiana Tech in which the Vandals surrendered 839 yards in falling to 1-7.

2011 Mike Locksley, New Mexico, Sept. 26: Locksley went just 2-26 at New Mexico and was fired after a 48-45 loss to FCS Sam Houston State dropped the Lobos to 0-4.

2011 Mike Stoops, Arizona, Oct. 10: Stoops was 41-50 in eight seasons with the Wildcats but the end came with 10 consecutive losses to FBS opponents and with Arizona at 1-5 with its lone victory over Northern Arizona.

2010 Tim Brewster, Minnesota, Oct. 17: Brewster was 15-30, including 6-21 in the Big Ten and was fired when the Gophers fell to 1-6 with their sixth straight loss.

2010 Todd Dodge, North Texas, Oct. 20: The Mean Green were 1-6 when Dodge was fired with a 6-37 overall record.

2008 Tommy Bowden, Clemson, Oct. 14: Bowden received a lucrative contract extension after the 2007 season and his Tigers were favorites to win their first ACC title and compete for the national championship. But he was fired after falling to 3-3 and 1-2 in league play, leaving with a 72-45 record.

2008 Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame, Oct. 28: Willington was fired after failing to return one of the nation’s most storied programs to prominence. He went 6-5 in ‘08 and 21-15 overall.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25