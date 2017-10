LANDOVER — Redskins tight end Niles Paul will miss the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.

In the first quarter, Paul took a helmet-to-helmet hit with Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee on the goal line as Redskins running back Rob Kelley scored. Paul remained down in the end zone for several minutes, but was able to walk off.

The Redskins lead the Cowboys 10-7 with 13:46 left in the second quarter.