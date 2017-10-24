President Trump on Sunday accused Democrats of using questions about Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign for “evil politics” and said the issue is uniting Republicans like never before.

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?) … the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

“Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia, … ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s … are now fighting back like never before,” the president said.

“There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!” he said.

Mr. Trump was referring to reports that the Clinton campaign and Democrats eventually picked up funding for Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm that helped compile an infamous “dossier” on Mr. Trump.

The “uranium to Russia deal” phrase refers to an Obama administration deal to approve the sale of U.S. uranium mining company to a Russian firm.

Mr. Trump said the timing for the increased Russia chatter is curious.

“All of this ‘Russia‘ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” the president tweeted.