FARGO, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says a closed-door meeting in Fargo that included Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt did not violate the state’s open meetings law.

KFGO radio asked for the opinion because two of the three members of the state Industrial Commission attended the Aug. 9 meeting and reporters were not allowed in the room.

Stenehjem says it was not a meeting of the Industrial Commission because it did not involve public business by the commission. He says the meeting focused on a clean water rule enacted during the Obama administration.

Stenehjem, who attended the meeting, says he told the two commission members at the start of the gathering that one of them would have to leave if any issues were raised regarding the commission.