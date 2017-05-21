By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, October 29, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (59)8-015231
2. Georgia (2)8-014653
3. Ohio St.7-113326
4. Wisconsin8-012565
5. Notre Dame7-112549
6. Clemson7-111967
7. Penn St.7-111892
8. Oklahoma7-1114710
9. Miami7-010758
10. TCU7-19424
11. Oklahoma St.7-193611
12. Washington7-187412
13. Virginia Tech7-183713
14. Iowa St.6-267025
15. UCF7-065418
16. Auburn6-257619
17. Southern Cal7-256221
18. Stanford6-243420
19. LSU6-233823
20. NC State6-233314
21. Mississippi St.6-2279-
22. Memphis7-127024
23. Arizona6-2204-
24. Michigan St.6-213616
25. Washington St.7-212215

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide