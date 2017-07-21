The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said Sunday that he doesn’t support any effort to curtail special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian campaign meddling, though he did say he’s disappointed in recent leaks about a potential grand jury indictment in the probe.

“I think Bob Mueller has a really distinguished career of service to our country,” Rep. Trey Gowdy said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I would encourage my Republican friends: Give the guy a chance to do his job,” said Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican. “The result will be known by the facts of what he uncovers.”

A federal grand jury reportedly has approved the first criminal charges in Mr. Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

But the charges reportedly are under seal, and Mr. Gowdy said it’s not yet known who’s being charged or what the charges are.

“The only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller — it was stressing to him the importance of cutting out the leaks with respect to serious investigations,” he said.

“Disclosing grand jury material is a violation of the law,” he said. “So as a former prosecutor, I’m disappointed that you and I are having the conversation because somebody violated their oath of secrecy.”