PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Carson Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Jalen Mills had a pick-6 and the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles beat the winless San Francisco 49ers 33-10 on a sloppy, rainy Sunday.

The Eagles (7-1) overcame a slow start on their way to a sixth straight win. The 49ers are 0-8 for the first time in franchise history.

Wentz was 18 of 32 for 211 yards and one interception. He threw a 53-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery and 1-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz. He leads the NFL with 19 TD passes, most by an Eagles quarterback through eight games.

C.J. Beathard shoveled a 21-yard TD pass to Matt Breida and finished 17 of 36 for 167 yards with two interceptions in his second career start.

The Eagles punted on six of their first eight possessions before opening it up in the third quarter.

Wentz hit Jeffery with a perfect pass to extend the lead to 27-7. After Derek Barnett blocked Robbie Gould’s field goal, the Eagles drove 62 yards and LeGarrette Blount ran in from the 12 for a 33-7 lead.

The 49ers lost five straight games by a field goal or less before Dallas routed them 40-10 last week.

They stayed close until Wentz’s TD pass to Ertz was followed by Mills’ interception. Mills picked Beathard’s pass at the 37 and ran it back, zig-zagging his way to the end zone. Wentz connected with Jeffery on a 2-point conversion to make it 17-0.

GOING DEEP

Wentz already has five TD passes of at least 50 yards this season. Six is the most in a season in team history.

LEG STRENGTH

Eagles rookie Josh Elliott kicked a 51-yarder to set a single-season, franchise-record with five field goals of 50-plus yards. Elliott, a fifth-round pick by the Bengals, was signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad when Caleb Sturgis was injured in Week 1. But Elliott missed two extra points after making his first 17,

BROTHERLY LOVE

After he scored, Ertz flipped the ball to two-time American League MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey, is a die-hard Eagles fan who sits in the first row on the field behind an end zone. Wentz gave him a football after a TD pass during a game last season.

PURPOSE PITCH After Jeffery’s TD, Ertz pretended to start a brawl by hitting Jeffery with a pitch (football) as the players continued to celebrate by playing baseball. Ertz was the pitcher, Jeffery was the batter and Wentz was the catcher.

INJURIES

49ers: LT Joe Staley (eye), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), WR Pierre Garcon (neck), DL C.J. Jones (knee), FS Jimmie Ward (forearm) and RT Garry Gilliam (knee) didn’t finish the game.

Eagles: CB Patrick Robinson (head) left the game in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) on Sunday.

Eagles: Host the Denver Broncos (3-3) on Sunday.

