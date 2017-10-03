PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has issued a report based on more than 115 interviews that says students of color experience “regular harassment and discrimination” in schools.

The group says its report, issued Tuesday, is based on interviews with students, parents and educators. The report is titled “We Belong Here” and it states that it’s designed as a tool to eliminate inequality in education for Maine’s immigrant students and students of color.

The report states that students of color “face a constant barrage of bullying” and “unwelcoming school cultures” in Maine. Muslim students report being pushed in hallways and called terrorists.

The report describes hateful speech and derogatory terms for immigrants and sexual minorities as “common.” Students also often fear concerns about harassment aren’t being taken seriously.