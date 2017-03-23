The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
|4
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Green Bay Packers
|3
|1
|0
|361
|4
|3. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|1
|0
|345
|9
|4. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|1
|0
|340
|2
|5. Denver Broncos
|3
|1
|0
|338
|6
|6. Detroit Lions
|3
|1
|0
|323
|6
|7. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|1
|0
|299
|12
|8. New England Patriots
|2
|2
|0
|281
|3
|9. Carolina Panthers
|3
|1
|0
|280
|17
|10. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|1
|0
|273
|17
|11. Buffalo Bills
|3
|1
|0
|271
|19
|12. Houston Texans
|2
|2
|0
|243
|21
|13. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|230
|5
|14. Seattle Seahawks
|2
|2
|0
|227
|16
|15. Washington Redskins
|2
|2
|0
|214
|13
|16. Oakland Raiders
|2
|2
|0
|210
|6
|17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|1
|0
|209
|20
|18. Minnesota Vikings
|2
|2
|0
|206
|10
|19. Tennessee Titans
|2
|2
|0
|191
|11
|20. New Orleans Saints
|2
|2
|0
|152
|24
|21. Baltimore Ravens
|2
|2
|0
|140
|14
|22. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|2
|0
|131
|23
|23. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|2
|0
|122
|15
|24. New York Jets
|2
|2
|0
|117
|29
|25. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|3
|0
|92
|27
|26. Miami Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|77
|22
|27. Chicago Bears
|1
|3
|0
|67
|25
|28. New York Giants
|0
|4
|0
|60
|26
|29. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|4
|0
|54
|27
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|3
|0
|53
|30
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|4
|0
|33
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|4
|0
|13
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
