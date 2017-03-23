The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 4 0 0 384 1 2. Green Bay Packers 3 1 0 361 4 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 1 0 345 9 4. Atlanta Falcons 3 1 0 340 2 5. Denver Broncos 3 1 0 338 6 6. Detroit Lions 3 1 0 323 6 7. Philadelphia Eagles 3 1 0 299 12 8. New England Patriots 2 2 0 281 3 9. Carolina Panthers 3 1 0 280 17 10. Los Angeles Rams 3 1 0 273 17 11. Buffalo Bills 3 1 0 271 19 12. Houston Texans 2 2 0 243 21 13. Dallas Cowboys 2 2 0 230 5 14. Seattle Seahawks 2 2 0 227 16 15. Washington Redskins 2 2 0 214 13 16. Oakland Raiders 2 2 0 210 6 17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 209 20 18. Minnesota Vikings 2 2 0 206 10 19. Tennessee Titans 2 2 0 191 11 20. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 152 24 21. Baltimore Ravens 2 2 0 140 14 22. Arizona Cardinals 2 2 0 131 23 23. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 2 0 122 15 24. New York Jets 2 2 0 117 29 25. Cincinnati Bengals 1 3 0 92 27 26. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 77 22 27. Chicago Bears 1 3 0 67 25 28. New York Giants 0 4 0 60 26 29. Los Angeles Chargers 0 4 0 54 27 30. Indianapolis Colts 1 3 0 53 30 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 4 0 33 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 4 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

