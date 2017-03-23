By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 3, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)4003841
2. Green Bay Packers3103614
3. Pittsburgh Steelers3103459
4. Atlanta Falcons3103402
5. Denver Broncos3103386
6. Detroit Lions3103236
7. Philadelphia Eagles31029912
8. New England Patriots2202813
9. Carolina Panthers31028017
10. Los Angeles Rams31027317
11. Buffalo Bills31027119
12. Houston Texans22024321
13. Dallas Cowboys2202305
14. Seattle Seahawks22022716
15. Washington Redskins22021413
16. Oakland Raiders2202106
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers21020920
18. Minnesota Vikings22020610
19. Tennessee Titans22019111
20. New Orleans Saints22015224
21. Baltimore Ravens22014014
22. Arizona Cardinals22013123
23. Jacksonville Jaguars22012215
24. New York Jets22011729
25. Cincinnati Bengals1309227
26. Miami Dolphins1207722
27. Chicago Bears1306725
28. New York Giants0406026
29. Los Angeles Chargers0405427
30. Indianapolis Colts1305330
31. San Francisco 49ers0403331
32. Cleveland Browns0401332

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

