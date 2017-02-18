ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills are bringing back Philly Brown to address their injury-depleted depth at receiver.

Brown agreed to a contract on Tuesday, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not yet announced the move first reported by NFL.com.

Buffalo (3-1) is in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Brown signed with Buffalo in March before being cut a week before the start of the season. Brown spent the previous three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills have other needs to address in preparing to play at Cincinnati (1-3) on Sunday. Starting linebacker Ramon Humber (broken thumb) and backup safety Colt Anderson (broken arm) were also hurt against Atlanta.

