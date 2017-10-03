BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The head of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's and leaders of a group that promotes the rights of immigrant farm workers are going to be talking about a plan to ensure the fair treatment of farm workers.

The event that will feature Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim and Migrant Justice Leader Enrique “Kike” Balcazar is scheduled for Tuesday in Burlington.

They are going to give an update of the Milk with Dignity campaign, which has been working to improve pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk for the ice cream maker that takes pride in its social activism.

About 85 percent of the milk Ben & Jerry's uses in its ice cream made in North America comes from about 80 Vermont dairy farms.