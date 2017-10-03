LEEDS, Ala. (AP) - The Freedom From Religion Foundation has asked an Alabama school district to end a high school band’s Christian-themed football halftime show.

In a press release issued Monday, FFRF says a parent complained that the Leeds High School band’s performance is designed to resemble a Christian church service. The release says the parent asserted that the band director told students opposed to the religious routine that they could leave the band.

The foundation says public schools cannot promote religion.

Leeds City Schools Superintendent John J. Moore told AL.com that the complaint had been submitted to the school board’s attorney for review. The district doesn’t have plans to end the show.

A FFRF complaint led to Lee County Schools banning student-led prayer on the public address system before football games in September.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews