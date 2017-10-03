During a visit Tuesday to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, President Trump commended Gov. Ricardo Rossello for “not playing politics” with the storm and recovery efforts.

Mr. Trump has strenuously objected to portrayals in the news media and from the San Juan mayor of a lackluster emergency response on the island, which was nearly wiped out by successive hits by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“Right from the beginning, this governor did not play politics. He didn’t play it at all,” the president said. “He was saying it like it was, and he gets the highest grades. And on behalf of our county, I want to thank you.”

Mr. Rossello has defended the Trump administration response, noting the difficult logistics of getting aid to the island and the added difficulty of distributing provisions due to the many blocked roads.

Mr. Trump made the remarks at a briefing on the relief efforts at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in San Juan.

The Trump administration has received mixed reviews for its response on Puerto Rico, where electric, fresh water and transportation systems were wrecked by Maria, a Category 4 storm that made landfall Sept. 20.

Nearly two weeks after the storm, 95 percent of electricity customers still don’t have power and 45 percent of the island doesn’t have clean water.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has been one of the most outspoken critics and has been featured prominently in news coverage.

Mr. Trump greeted her at the briefing, which was held in an airplane hangar on the base. They appeared to exchanged pleasantries but were out of earshot of reporters.

In his remarks, he didn’t mention Ms. Cruz while commending the efforts of other Puerto Rico leaders.

Later, Mr. Trump recognized Ms. Cruz’s leadership while talking to hurricane victims in a San Juan neighborhood.

“Your governor and your mayor have done a really fantastic job,” he told a man whose home was badly damaged by the storm.