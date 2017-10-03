Veteran performer Wayne Newton — also known as “Mr. Las Vegas” — is horrified over the mass shooting in his town. Nevertheless, Mr. Newton was back on the stage at Bally’s on Tuesday night and says his fellow Vegas megastars will organize a tribute concert to raise money for the victims, as they did following 9/11.

“Obviously, we will do that again here,” Mr. Newton told Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto, insisting that the shooting would not “define” Las Vegas.

Mr. Newton also had a thought on President Trump’s visit to the city Wednesday, but was reluctant to suggest an itinerary.

“The last thing I would ever do is try and give the president any kind of advice. I think he’s a brilliant man and we’re looking forward to him being here,” the singer said, suggesting Mr. Trump’s presence was a boost that “proves to the world” that the recent events would not “defame” Nevada and Las Vegas.

Others were not so gracious.

“While President Trump was consoling the nation and offering support for Las Vegas, the Democrats and their friends in the media were rushing in to politicize a tragedy in the most despicable way imaginable. The 59 people gunman Stephen Paddock killed were not even buried and the hundreds he injured still fighting for their lives when irresponsible politicians and members of the press sought to score cheap political points and push a gun-control agenda,” Fox News host Sean Hannity told his audience, recounting the 24 hours following the attack.

“Exploiting this shooting is pathetic. Yet every single time something like this takes place, Democrats rush to judgment without facts, immediately calling for stricter gun control. The lack of sympathy for the families speaks volumes. And if you watched TV all weekend, you saw they were doing the exact same thing when it comes to the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico,” Mr. Hannity noted. “Whether it is a mass shooting by a lunatic or a devastating hurricane, the rush to politicize a tragedy and attack President Trump shows the liberal mainstream media would rather just play politics than tell the truth, or do its part to help when people are suffering.”

IMPEACHMENT: NOT RIGHT NOW

Rep. Al Green called for President Trump to be impeached in May and filed the paperwork to begin the process three months later. Only last week, the Texas Democrat vowed that he would file a resolution to get things going.

Things have changed, though.

“Lives have been lost in a senseless, needless manner in Las Vegas. Mr. Speaker, there is a right time for all things. This is a time for our nation to mourn and for hearts to heal. I announce that impeachment is postponed,” Mr. Green said Monday on the House floor.

The lawmaker has left one tweet in particular dated May 17 pinned to the top of his Twitter page, however: “Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST.”

REGNERY AT 70

Regnery Publishing — one of the rare entities that is a haven for conservative authors — celebrates its 70th anniversary in the nation’s capital on Wednesday. Indeed, the party venue boasts a rooftop view of the U.S. Capitol; Ann Coulter herself will offer the official toast for the tenacious and unapologetic publishing house, founded in 1947 by Henry Regnery. Such authors as David Limbaugh and Raheem Kassam will assist with the festivities, and Regnery President Marji Ross will offer the remarks.

A tribute video features a cast of authors including Sean Hannity, Sebastian Gorka, James Rosen and Eric Metaxas. A photo booth will allow guests to snap an image of themselves on a “Donald Trumpbook cover,” and, yes, there’s a signature cocktail for the evening which includes prosecco, elderflower liqueur, an Amarena cherry garnish plus club soda.

Guests also can play “Pin the Conservative Book on the NYT Bestseller List” — a genuine feat, considering that The New York Times gets cranky when conservative authors draw a huge readership. Regnery Publishing — part of the Salem Media Group — cut all ties with The Times earlier this year.

“It appears that the Times has gathered book sale data in a manner which prioritizes liberal-themed books over conservative books and authors. The net result has been a bestseller list that has increasingly become less relevant to the Regnery audience, and less reflective of which books are actually selling best in the country, regardless of one’s political persuasion,” Ms. Ross advised her stable of authors, who include: Michelle Malkin, Dinesh D’Souza, Newt Gingrich, Mark Steyn, Mark Levin, Ed Klein and Laura Ingraham.

“We refuse to continue to highlight a list which has an increasingly diminished value to our audience. Therefore, we will no longer promote, publicize or frankly even bother to mention this list,” Ms. Ross said.

A KIND HAND FOR AN OLD BRIDGE

The historic Stone Bridge — situated near the site where the initial shots were fired during the first battle of the Civil War in Manassas, Virginia — is getting some TLC from the National Park Service. Missing and damaged stones will be replaced and repaired using historic 19th-century techniques while contemporary materials ensure long-term durability.

“Built around 1825, Stone Bridge survived the First Battle of Manassas only to have Confederate forces destroy the span in March 1862. Union army engineers constructed a temporary wooden span over the bridge ruins in 1862, and the Union Army of Virginia used this wooden bridge during the Second Battle of Manassas (Bull Run) in late August 1862. The present-day Stone Bridge was completed in the 1880s on the site of the earlier bridge, and remained open to vehicles until the mid-1920s,” the federal parks authority advises.

The cost is $817,000 — funded in part through a Virginia Department of Transportation, “Transportation Alternatives Program” grant.

POLL DU JOUR

•62 percent of news media coverage during President Trump’s first 60 days in office was “negative,” 33 percent of the coverage was “neutral,” 5 percent “positive.”

•28 percent of coverage during President George W. Bush’s first 60 days in office in 2001 was negative, 49 percent was neutral, 22 percent positive.

•28 percent of coverage during President Bill Clinton’s first 60 days in office in 1993 was negative, 44 percent was neutral, 27 percent positive.

•20 percent of coverage during President Barack Obama’s first 60 days in office in 2009 was negative, 38 percent was neutral, 42 percent positive.

Source: A Pew Research analysis of print, broadcast and digital coverage during the respective time periods.

• Facts and chatter to jharper@washingtontimes.com