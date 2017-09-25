Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will miss 2-4 weeks with a rib fracture, coach Jay Gruden confirmed Monday.

Norman suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Redskins’ 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gruden told ESPN at halftime that Norman would be out “a couple of weeks,” but said after the game Norman was “week-to-week.”

On a conference call with reporters, Gruden clarified the timeframe.

The Redskins are entering their bye week and play the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15 at home. Gruden said they will be cautious with Norman’s injury.

Norman playing will come down to his pain tolerance and the risk of not hurting himself further.

“There’s a concern there. It’s a fractured rib,” Gruden said. “I don’t know where it is or how severe the pain is for him. When you have to play bump-and-run, have to tackle and all that stuff, I think it’ll be a pain tolerance thing. We have to make sure it’s healed enough and can be effective and not do much damage to it. That’ll be up to the trainers and up to Josh.”

Gruden said after Monday’s game the bye week was coming at the right time, considering the Redskins’ injuries.

In addition to Norman, left tackle Trent Williams will get an MRI on his knee after hurting it against Kansas City. Safety Deshazor Everett is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Josh Doctson also popped up the Redskins’ injury report with a shoulder strain, which happened when the receiver failed to hold on to a Kirk Cousins throw in the end zone as he hit the turf.

The Redskins were already dealing with nagging injuries ahead of the Chiefs game. Running back Rob Kelley (ribs) was limited to 12 of the Redskins’ 50 snaps. Tight end Jordan Reed (chest) played 13 snaps.

Linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) appeared on 32 of the defense’s 76 snaps.

The Redskins are banged up and will use these upcoming days off to heal.