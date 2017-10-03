LOS ANGELES (AP) - The city of Los Angeles has sued the U.S. Department of Justice over its plan to sanction cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The city filed a lawsuit alleging that it’s unconstitutional to tie federal grant funding for law enforcement programs to immigration enforcement, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday (http://lat.ms/2ynfxUc).

The federal lawsuit filed on Friday alleges the Justice Department is giving bonus points to jurisdictions seeking community policing grant funds if they agree to focus efforts on illegal immigration.

The move creates an “untenable choice” for cities, which must commit to assisting federal immigration enforcement efforts or sacrifice these funds, the lawsuit said.

Los Angeles routinely applies for the funds through the Community Oriented Policing Services program, and received $3 million last year, according to the city.

The Justice Department did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

The Trump administration has sparred with immigrant-friendly cities over whether they should assist with immigration enforcement efforts.

The administration initially sought to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement but was blocked by a judge. Last month, the Trump administration appealed that decision.