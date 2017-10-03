Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 last week to the Philippines, home country of his live-in girlfriend, according to a report.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Paddock, who killed at last 59 people and wounded more than 500 at an outdoor concert, sent the money to an account in the Philippines, the country where his girlfriend Marilou Danley was born.

Ms. Danley was visiting the Philippines while Paddock carried out the slaughter Sunday night from a hotel room high above the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock, a known high-stakes gambler, also conducted at least 16 casino transactions of more than $10,000 in the weeks before the shooting, NBC reported.

Authorities want to question Ms. Danley when she returns to the U.S., but they’ve said they don’t know if the $100,000 was intended for her. Investigators do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

Police found Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the hotel room on the 32nd floor, where he had an arsenal of 23 firearms. Investigators found another 19 firearms at his Mesquite, Nevada, home where he lived with Ms. Danley.