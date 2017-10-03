Gambling isn’t fair.

At the end of the Redskins-Chiefs game on Monday, the Chiefs scored a last second touchdown when Justin Houston picked up a fumble and ran it back to the end zone.

The score might seem meaningless considering the Chiefs were already ahead by 3 points. It was anything but.

The spread for the Redskins’ 29-20 loss was +7, meaning if you took the Redskins, you were gambling that they would either win or lose by fewer than 7 points. That looked like a secured bet until Houston ripped the hearts out of everyone who took the Redskins.

Houston’s score was also impacted the over/under, which was 48.5 points. The garbage-time touchdown put the total at 49.

Just look at this:

“This might be meaningful to some,” said ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough.

Indeed, it was.