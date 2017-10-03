LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock lawmakers are requesting that a state ethics panel reconsider examining how a city election rule fits within Arkansas campaign law.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Ethics Commission has 90 days from receiving the request to issue a response.

The issue came after a local resident filed a complaint in August, alleging that state Democratic Rep. Warwick Sabin of Little Rock is violating a city ordinance as he explores a run for mayor.

The complaint contends that the ordinance restricts any candidate for municipal office in the 2018 election from accepting campaign donations before June 2018.

Sabin had raised almost $75,000 as of Aug. 31.

This story has been corrected to show that Sabin had raised almost $75,000 as of Aug. 31, not as of Monday.

