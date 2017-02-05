FOOTBALL

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Dalvin Cook became the latest integral offensive player lost by the bad-luck-trodden Minnesota Vikings.

The team’s fear of a torn ACL in the rookie running back’s left knee was realized Monday, sealing the end of a promising rookie season.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis, signaling the switch to Latavius Murray as the primary ball carrier. Cook will have reconstructive surgery once the swelling subsides. Some additional cartilage damage was discovered, Zimmer said, but no additional ligaments were injured beyond the ACL.

Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota’s defeat by Detroit on Sunday. He lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. Afterward, he was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace.

Cook endured some shoulder trouble in college at Florida State, but this will be a new challenge. Not so for the Vikings, who are essentially still recovering from the dislocated left knee suffered by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater last year and the domino effect it had on the roster.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr for two to six weeks after he injured his back in a 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Carr left the Raiders’ game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

Carr was hit by defensive end Shelby Harris and was going down when defensive end Adam Gotsis flew in and wrapped a padded arm between his helmet and shoulder pads.

Carr remained on the ground for several moments as team trainers and medical personnel came on to the field to tend to him. He eventually was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, holding his lower back.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Pete Rose is out of the Fox Sports lineup.

The network says David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez have been added to the Fox studio for postseason telecasts. They’ll join Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas as analysts, along with host Kevin Burkhardt.

The 76-year-old Rose was part of Fox postseason telecasts the last two seasons. A woman’s claim that she had a sexual relationship with the career hits leader when she was a minor became public this summer. Her claim was part of testimony in a federal lawsuit Rose filed last year in Philadelphia against a lawyer whose investigation concluded the former Cincinnati star bet on the Reds while managing the team.

Ortiz worked in the Fox studio during the 2014 World Series. The Boston slugger retired after last season.

Hernandez has been an analyst on New York Mets telecasts since 2006. The first baseman helped the Mets win the 1986 championship.

The Fox telecasts begin Thursday before the start of the AL Division Series games.

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves say John Coppolella has resigned as general manager after it was learned that he was the target of a Major League Baseball investigation into a violation of rules in the international player market.

Braves president John Hart will take over GM duties while the team searches for a new one.

In a statement Monday, the Braves said, “the resignation comes as a result of a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.” Hart said the Braves will give MLB their full cooperation during the probe.

An MLB spokesman would not provide details on an ongoing investigation.

The Braves, who finished 72-90 this year, have been very active

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has long been an idol to baseball-playing youths in his native Venezuela, and now the 11-time All Star is a hero off the field as well after bailing out a team of young players who had been kept from going to a regional tournament by their country’s economic crisis.

Venezuela’s Baseball Federation on Monday confirmed that the under-10 national team was heading to the tournament in northern Mexico.

It’s unclear if the tournament organizers will reschedule three games that were forfeited when the team missed them.

But the young players seem thrilled just to be making the journey. Prior to boarding their flight they tweeted a video thanking Cabrera for stepping in to pay their airfare after sponsorship in the crisis-wracked nation fell through.

BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LaVar Ball is pulling his 16-year-old son LaMelo out of his Southern California high school to be home schooled and so he can be made into “the best basketball player ever.”

LaVar told The Los Angeles Times that LaMelo, a junior, will leave Chino Hills High School on Tuesday so he will have fewer distractions and better focus.

LaMelo is considered one of the nation’s top high school recruits and has committed to play at UCLA, where his brother Lonzo played last season. Lonzo is now a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers and their brother, LiAngelo, will be a freshman at UCLA.

LaMelo, who scored 92 points in a game for Chino Hills, will focus on playing for his father’s travel team, Big Baller Brand.

LaVar has grabbed attention over the past year with exaggerated claims and headline-grabbing antics.