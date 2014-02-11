A Muslim advocacy group sued Tuesday to try to halt President Trump’s newest version of his travel ban, saying that the administration’s addition of non-Muslim countries to the ban list doesn’t cure the policy of an anti-Muslim bent.

The Iranian Alliances Across Borders chapter at the University of Maryland sued in federal court, saying the revised ban will prevent their family members from being able to visit them here.

They want a judge to issue a nationwide injunction against the president’s updated policy before it takes full effect Oct. 18.

“Despite President Trump’s attempts to cloak his latest iteration of his Muslim ban in religiously neutral garb by invoking a national security review and including North Korea and Venezuela, the purpose and effect of the Proclamation remain unchanged: to keep Muslims from entering the United States,” the legal complaint reads.

Mr. Trump last month updated his original travel ban, deleting Sudan from the list of targeted countries, while adding Chad, North Korea and Venezuela, and continuing a prohibition against Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The updates came after a months-long review of nearly 200 countries’ information-sharing and willingness to cooperate with U.S. officials in determining the identity of their citizens wishing to travel to the U.S.

The administration says that review led to revising the list, the addition of the new countries and the deletion of Sudan, which it found to cooperate sufficiently to U.S. officials.

The American Civil Liberties Union has already asked that a previous lawsuit in Maryland against the earlier travel ban be expanded to include the updated policy.

Meanwhile, the Brennan Center for Justice filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York demanding the government release details on how it came up with the new list of target countries.

They had filed an open-records request in July, and say they are still awaiting information.

“We need more information on the president’s decision to blacklist certain countries,” said Faiza Patel, co-director of the Brennan Center.