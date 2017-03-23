Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 17.66 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 17.22 million.

3. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Seattle, NBC, 16.73 million.

4. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, CBS, 14.61 million.

5. NFL Football: Dallas at Arizona, ESPN, 13.7 million.

6. NFL weather delay, CBS, 13.39 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 13.29 million.

8. “This is Us,” NBC, 12.94 million.

9. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.72 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.46 million.

11. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 11.35 million.

12. “Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” CBS, 11.34 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.93 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.57 million.

15. “Kevin Can Wait,” CBS, 10.26 million.

16. “Will & Grace,” NBC, 10.19 million.

17. “Bull,” CBS, 10.06 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 10.04 million.

19. “Seal Team,” CBS, 9.88 million.

20. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.86 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.