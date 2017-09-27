House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that the budget remains the priority in Congress.

“We’re bringing our budget up this week,” Mr. Ryan said at a press conference. “The reason were bringing the budget up this week is we want to pass tax reform because we think that’s one of the most important things we can do to improve people’s lives.”

Mr. Ryan was pushed on whether the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act, known as the SHARE Act, would be taken up this week, but he said it was not scheduled and he wasn’t sure when it would be put to a vote. The bill would allow gun owners to bring registered weapons beyond state lines and into national parks. It would also eliminate the transfer tax on silencers.

The gun debate was thrust back into the spotlight on Sunday night when a man in Las Vegas opened fire on a country music festival, leaving 59 dead and over 500 injured.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with President Trump at a dinner Monday night about the Las Vegas shooting. He praised Mr. Trump’s address on the situation on Monday and said he will travel with him to Las Vegas on Wednesday. Mr. McCarthy said he lost three constituents in the attack and has others in the hospital.

Mr. McCarthy also said he hoped the unity seen during House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s return would continue in Congress.

“I hope Congress remembers the spirit that they felt last Thursday as we move forward,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Mr. Scalise also attended the press conference and thanked those who prayed for him during his own recovery from a gunshot wound. Mr. Scalise was shot in June by a left-wing activist during a baseball practice with other lawmakers.

“With so much loss of life and so many people that are injured today, those families need our prayers right now. Those families need to be uplifted,” Mr. Scalise said about the Las Vegas victims.