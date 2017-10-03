BURTON, Mich. (AP) - A former police sergeant in eastern Michigan has admitted to abusing prescription drugs he collected from several area police agencies through pill take-back programs.

Michigan State Police reports obtained by the Flint Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request allege that former Burton officer Shawn Duncanson approached multiple police agencies and offered to dispose of prescription drugs turned into their departments. State Police began their investigation in February.

The reports allege Duncanson told investigators he took pills collected from the departments and the Burton Senior Center as well as a prescription opiate from evidence for personal use.

Duncanson resigned in June but hasn’t been charged. His attorney says Duncanson’s “mistakes were to relieve personal pain.”

The office of Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the issue remains under review.

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint