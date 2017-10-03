HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) - Police in a north Mississippi city are saying a shooting that killed a 17-year-old football player was accidental.

Horn Lake Police told local media on Monday that a group of teenagers were playing with a loaded handgun Saturday when the gun went off, striking Jaquarius Harper and killing him. The bullet also wounded a second 17-year-old in the right arm. He was taken to a hospital in nearby Memphis, Tennessee, and was expected to recover.

About 300 players, students and parents gathered at the Lake Cormorant High School football field on Sunday night for a candlelight service in Harper’s memory.

The school’s principal says Lake Cormorant is offering counseling to students.