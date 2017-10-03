The Washington Redskins lost 29-20 on Monday to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the showing was competitive enough to stay steady in power rankings around the internet.

ESPN.com ranked the Redskins 14th, the same as last week. ESPN wrote:

The Redskins entered Week 4 with the third-best opponent Total QBR. Alex Smith’s big Monday night knocked Washington down a few pegs, but Josh Norman’s injury could knock them down even further if he ends up out for an extended period.

CBS Sports and NFL.com dropped the Redskins down a couple spots, but they still rank in the top half of the league.

Washington dropped five spots on CBS, though are still ranked 11th. NFL.com rated the Redskins as the ninth-best team in the league, dropping only two spots from Week 4.

The NFL’s Elliott Harrison writes:

The record is worse than a couple of the teams behind them in this league hierarchy, though the .500 mark isn’t indicative of the way they’re playing. Jay Gruden’s guys are competing hard. Literally. The defense, including the smallish defensive backs, are laying wood on every play. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has them running around like a pack of wild dogs making tackles. The issue Monday night was that Manusky ended up a couple cans short of a six-pack. Josh Norman went down. Then two more corners got hurt. Two safeties, too. Three linebackers exited at one time or another. Really, it’s amazing the Redskins stayed afloat. They darn-near won, too.

Sports Illustrated rated the Redskins at No. 15, dropping one spot.