Former White House adviser Steve Bannon warned that if President Trump changes his course on gun control it’ll “be the end of everything,” reports Axios.

When asked what would happen if Mr. Trump decides to agree with Democrats and push tougher gun legislation, Mr. Bannon told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan in a text message, “Impossible: will be the end of everything.”

Mr. Bannon is largely credited for building the populist message that pushed Mr. Trump’s campaign to victory in the 2016 presidential election. In addition to strict immigration laws, part of the platform included a strong protection for gun laws. Earlier this year, Mr. Trump rolled back a law that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to obtain firearms.

Mr. Trump did not address gun control legislation specifically in his Monday address on the Las Vegas shooting, but did hint Tuesday that a gun control debate could be in the future.

“We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes on,” Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House.

Mr. Bannon told Mr. Swan that the president supporting gun control legislation would actually be more upsetting to his base than if he supported amnesty.

“As hard as it is to believe actually worse,” Mr. Bannon said in a text.

The gun control debate was reignited Sunday when a gunman in Las Vegas fired on a country music concert killing 59 people and injuring over 500 others.