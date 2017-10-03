CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A $380,000 study of North Carolina’s largest city’s police department’s response to two days of protests following the September 2016 fatal shooting of Keith Scott drew criticism from city leaders and activists.

News outlets report the Police Foundation presented a draft report on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s response to the Charlotte City Council on Monday.

The group’s Frank Straub said the CMPD correctly followed policy and recognized the balance between protecting the right to protest and protecting property and people.

Leaders from both political parties, including Democratic Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Republican Councilman Ed Driggs, said the report’s 35 recommendations were too broad and intangible.

Steve Knight with the Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice said activists believe the CMPD responded too aggressively, and was upset at Straub’s conclusion that social media was responsible for the protests turning violent.