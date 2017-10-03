WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor has dismissed senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake from the team.

Coach Matt Rhule didn’t go into specifics Tuesday about why the players were dismissed, but said it was “nothing criminal.”

Wilson, a transfer from Texas A&M;, didn’t start but played in Saturday’s 33-20 loss at Kansas State. Blake didn’t make the trip.

Terence Williams, a 1,000-yard rusher last year who missed three games this season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, is still on the team after an earlier social post attributed to him indicating otherwise. Rhule says he met twice with Williams, and that the team’s leadership council comprised of players felt Williams deserved a second chance to stay with the Bears (0-5).

