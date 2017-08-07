Democrats wasted no time after the Las Vegas shooting and were touting plans Tuesday for legislation not tied to any known facts about the gunman or his actions.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said he will introduce a bill requiring that federal background checks be completed and potential purchasers cleared as legitimate before a gun can be purchased. Under current law, a seller can proceed with a gun sale if there’s no disapproval within 72 hours.

“I will introduce a measure to close the loophole that lets a buyer walk away with a gun if the background check is not complete in 72 hrs,” Mr. Blumenthal wrote on Twitter.

FBI data for 2014, cited by The Hill, said more than 2,500 prohibited persons were able to buy a gun that year under the practice, called “default to proceed.”