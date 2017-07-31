Being the modern man that he is, Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle decided to use a rare full off day in a productive manner. He eloped.

Doolittle married longtime girlfriend Eireann Dolan on Monday. The couple had discussed putting together a fantastical wedding during the offseason and had considered a recent day off in the schedule to elope. Monday, they just got it done.

“It was something we had been thinking about for awhile,” Doolittle said. “We’ve been together for 5 1/2 years. We were planning a big wedding in Chicago this offseason and it was a little stressful. So many moving parts plus you have to plan a wedding, get ready for the playoffs. We had talked about it for the last couple months. Why can’t we just be married? We really have already been married we’ve been together so long. We had some free time yesterday so we made it official.”

Since being acquired in a midseason trade, Doolittle is 21 for 22 in save opportunities. He has a 2.40 ERA since joining the Nationals on July 18 and now, a wife.

Doolittle’s news was more dramatic than that of Brian Goodwin, though he had a change in his life, too. The center fielder rejoined the team Tuesday to participate in the club’s workout. Goodwin has not played a major-league game since Aug. 13 because of an injured groin. Goodwin has been in West Palm Beach, Florida, working in the instructional league during his rehabilitation. He is a candidate to be a backup outfielder on the postseason roster.

“He was fielding, hitting, doing all sort of baseball-related stuff,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “He got nine ABs one day, I think. That’s tiresome in itself. He was able to do everything baseball-related. I wanted to get a look at him today, tomorrow and Thursday and make a determination.”