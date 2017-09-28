House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that he expects the administration to ask Congress for additional hurricane funding.

“These hurricanes are so extraordinary that we already blew through the rainy day fund we have at FEMA,” Mr. Ryan said on Fox News. “These hurricanes were exceptional.”



Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria all made landfall on the U.S. and outlying territories in successive weeks leaving historic levels of damage from wind and flooding. Puerto Rico in particular has suffered massive power outage problems and dwindling supplies.

The speaker said that his focus remains on the budget bill, which he plans on passing this week.

“This budget allows us to do things like tax reform,” he said.

He also touted the record number of bills — 337 so far this year — that have passed out of the House and expressed frustration with the lack of action in the Senate. Mr. Ryan said the House has dealt with the big issues like Kate’s Law, which deals with sanctuary cities, while the Senate has failed to carry out their work.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating,” he said.

Mr. Ryan did say he does not foresee gun control coming up in the House anytime soon since Republicans really want to focus on the budget. Gun control has become a hot topic again with the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday that left 59 dead and over 500 injured.