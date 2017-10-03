Stavros Anthony, a member of the city council in Las Vegas, said Tuesday that he’s running for Congress to support law enforcement communities and give them the power to keep attacks like what happened at the Route 91 concert from happening again.

“I want to support law enforcement on a federal level to make sure they have the tools, just like today,” Mr. Anthony, a Republican, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Anthony is a 29-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and has been on the Las Vegas City Council since 2009. He announced his bid to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District back in June.



He said that incidents like the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night is why he’s running for office, arguing that local government knows how to handle violence in their community better than the federal government.

“Let the state handle a lot of these decisions. Let the local government handle a lot of these decisions,” he said.

Mr. Anthony said that as a former law enforcement officer, he will made sure that local government is well-equipped to handle mass casualty incidents in the future by giving them the freedom to handle these situations as they see fit.

The shooting in Las Vegas left 59 people dead and over 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.