WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says there’s no plan for the House to act soon on a National Rifle Association-backed bill to ease regulations on gun silencers.

The Republican was pressed on the legislation after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds. A House panel had backed the bill last month and lawmakers were expected to move ahead on the measure.

Ryan said Tuesday the bill is “not scheduled right now. I don’t know when it will be scheduled.”

The Republican-led Congress had been pushing ahead on measures to loosen gun restrictions, including the gun silencer bill and one to allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states.

__

3:44 a.m.

Democrats are renewing calls for gun safety legislation after Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Meanwhile, GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules faces an uncertain future.

House GOP leaders had been moving forward with bills to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states. But no votes on either bill were scheduled as of Monday.