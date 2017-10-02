Victims of the Las Vegas shooting are still processing the aftermath of what happened on Sunday night.

“I’m feeling a little guilty,” Brian Claypool said on CNN.

Mr. Claypool said he was able to get out of the range of gunfire, but saw those just a few feet in front of him get shot. He said he originally planned on leaving Las Vegas on Sunday, but decided to stay an extra day to enjoy the last night of the three-day concert. He said that now that it’s been over a day since the attack, he’s wondering if there was anything else he could’ve done and even questions why he survived.

“Did I do enough? Did I help enough people?” he asked himself.

Another survivor, Lisa Fine, said that she saw the people around her become “human targets” and that her instinct to get down probably saved her life.

“We thought we were going to die,” Ms. Fine said on CNN. “My instinct just kicked in, like, just get down. The only chance we really have is just to take cover.”

She said the experience of seeing people around her killed and not knowing where the shots were coming from was a surreal experience.

“It just took my breath away,” she said.

A gunman in Las Vegas opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night killing 59 people and injuring over 500 others. The massacre is the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.