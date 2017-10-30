VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Two University of South Dakota football players were arrested Monday on charges of second degree rape after an alleged assault earlier this month at an off-campus residence, police said.

Vermillion, South Dakota, police said in a statement that Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident.

School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to law enforcement.

University president James W. Abbott says the school is cooperating with police.

“This is a very troubling accusation, and University Police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible,” said Abbott.

Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an honorable mention Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2016, according to the school’s athletic website. Williamson, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is a sophomore defensive back who played in five games last year.

Police said the investigation is continuing.