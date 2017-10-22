Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins may have one less potential landing spot as a free agent this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots on Monday for a 2018 second-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

To make room for Garoppolo, the 49ers released quarterback Brian Hoyer. Garoppolo is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Garoppolo has not played this season as the backup to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Garoppolo started the first two games of the 2016 season for the Patriots as Brady sat out four games due to his “Deflategate” suspension. Garoppolo was 42-for-59 with four touchdowns in those two games before injuring his shoulder. He was relieved by third-stringer Jacoby Brissett, who has since been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

“He was a great teammate and a great friend. Always will be,” Brady told Westwood One radio on Monday night.

The Patriots don’t currently have another quarterback lined up to back up Brady, who is 40 years old but showing no signs of slowing down.

San Francisco was a likely destination for Cousins, who would be reunited with his former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is in his first season as the 49ers head coach.

Hoyer started the first six games for the 49ers, before being replaced by rookie C.J. Beathard in a loss to the Redskins on Oct. 16. Beathard is the grandson of former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard.

The trade comes before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.